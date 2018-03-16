No arrests made, helpful resources given after homeless people found with possible drugs, identity theft items

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several homeless people found living in a makeshift encampment in Harris County recently were not arrested, but given a chance to do better, after being found with suspected drugs and other illegal items.

This past week, Constable Mark Herman’s Office received a complaint in reference to multiple trespassers living on land at Fern Glade and Stuebner Airline. When Deputies entered the wooded area, they found multiple people living in tents and other items in a homeless camp on the property.

Deputies also found dogs that were tied up and abandoned at the location, and were able to identify three individuals at the camp. One suspect was in possession of suspected illegal drugs, which have been sent to the lab for testing. In addition, a suspect was also in possession of other people’s social security cards and other identifications.

All suspects were issued criminal trespass warnings. The two dogs on location were rescued by constables and Harris County Animal Control.

Deputies did not make any arrests, and gave the suspects information to Hopes Haven, a facility where they can receive daily meals. Deputies also gave information on other shelters that can provide help.

The property owners will be cleaning the site and removing debris at their own expense.