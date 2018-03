Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The American League's Most Valuable Player is sticking around with the Astros!

MLB superstar Jose Altuve has reportedly agreed to a whopping $151 Million-dollar deal for a five-year contract extension with the 'Stros.

According to MLB.com the second baseman's deal doesn't start until 2020.

So, even though the team hasn't officially confirmed the details looks like it's safe to say that baseball has been very, very good to Jose!