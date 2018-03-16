× Seminal fluid leads to conviction of 2 men who robbed Houston area massage parlor

HOUSTON – Two men have been convicted after being identified by DNA found in seminal fluid left after the armed robbery of a Houston area massage parlor, officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Houston resident Javian Chapman, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery and one count of aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Co-defendant Joseph Berzat, 21, also of Houston, entered his plea to the same charges on March 9.

On Aug. 5, 2016 through the early-morning hours the next day, Chapman and Berzat entered Hana Spa located at 14015 Bammel North, demanding money and property at gunpoint. They left with cash, a Samsung Galaxy S5 cell phone and a 2014 Acura SUV. The suspects also broke open the ATM and removed cash from inside using a drill and other tools they had brought with them, officials said.

During the robbery, the suspects physically assaulted some of the employees. Authorities later processed the scene for forensic evidence and uncovered DNA from seminal fluid found at the scene which positively identified Berzat and Chapman. Investigators also recovered a palm print from the ATM, which was determined to match Berzat.

Spa employees also identified both men.

A U.S. district judge accepted the pleas and set sentencing for July 6. Both men face up to 20 years for the robbery as well as another mandatory 10 years for the firearms charge, which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed. The charges also carry a potential maximum fine of $250,000.

Chapman and Berzat will remain in custody pending the next hearing.