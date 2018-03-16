Shooting range offers youth firearm camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas-- A contemporary camp is hoping to give kids a fun shooting experience by learning the basics of shooting a firearm.

Best Shot Range in Friendswood offers a youth training camp for kids ages 8 to 16.

Students are taught with rifles, pistols, and ammo in efforts to follow course standards set by the National Rifle Association's basic rifle and basic pistol course.

"Kids are naturally curious, they want to know! There is a better chance of something going wrong if they aren't educated as oppose to giving them some information. Giving them an education taking the mystery out of the gun and letting them understand it's just a machine," said Matt Fleming, Owner of Best Shot Range.

"It's a very powerful machine when you add ammunition. And it's something you have to be careful with. You have to practice those gun safety rules every time."

When it comes to guns regardless of what side you're on. We all can agree on one thing.

Teaching safety is the most important part!