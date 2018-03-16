SportsFix: Texans free agency; Rockets on a roll and Jose Altuve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's March Madness where the Houston Cougars got their first tournament win since 1984 when they beat San Diego State on Thursday night. They'll next face Michigan with a trip on Sweet 16 on the line.

But let's see how the Texans are doing in free agency. They had set their sights on offensive lineman Nate Solder of the Patriots but he'd sign with the New York Giants, but new Texans GM Brian Gaine has been keeping busy. He re-signed defensive back Johnathan Joseph to a two year deal. He's also signed offensive linemen Senio Kelemete, Seantrel Henderson, and Zach Fulton. They also signed defensive back Aaron Colvin from the Jaguars.

#TexansTidbits on new #Texans G Senio Kelemete (@Kelemete65), a versatile lineman who has played both guard and tackle positions: pic.twitter.com/BF88pfadk9 — Texans PR (@TexansPR) March 15, 2018

#TexansTidbits on new #Texans T Seantrel Henderson (@66_Henderson), who started his first 26 career games at RT and blocked for @millertime_6 at @CanesFootball: pic.twitter.com/mnCC5zEJWZ — Texans PR (@TexansPR) March 15, 2018

#TexansTidbits on new #Texans C/G Zach Fulton (@ZachFulton72), who has started 20 career games at right guard, 17 at left guard and nine at center: pic.twitter.com/SqxHC7uSpm — Texans PR (@TexansPR) March 15, 2018

#TexansTidbits on new #Texans CB Aaron Colvin (@AColvin_22), whose 5.0 sacks since entering the NFL in 2014 are the most among cornerbacks during that span: pic.twitter.com/24KgTS2R00 — Texans PR (@TexansPR) March 15, 2018

The Rockets keep balling as they have their eyes on the prize - top seed in the Western Conference for the NBA Playoffs. They hold a two-game lead on the ailing Golden State Warriors and have the tiebreaker as well, so with 15 games left in the regular season, it looks like the path to the NBA Finals will go through the Toyota Center.

Big news from the Astros where it's being reported that reigning AL MVP Jose Altuve has signed an extension with the franchise for another five years and more than $150 million! Maybe he was deep in concentration when he had such an intense face on behind President Donald Trump. He clarified that face by saying, "I'm behind the President ... probably one of the most important guys in the world. I can't be laughing or doing stupid things while he's talking. I need to listen." Just another example of everyone needs to relaaaaax.