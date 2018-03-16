Texas Southern University falls to Xavier in NCAA Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON--- Texas Southern fans are proud of their Tigers!

Dozens showed up at the Sterling Student Life Center on Campus to watch the team go head to head with the Xavier Musketeers.

"I mean TSU just has the best school spirit," TSU Student Domonique Henry said.

The team was the lowest seeded team in the NCAA Tournament entering Friday's game against Xavier but spirits were high at tip-off!

"We’re used to it. In NCAA, we’re always playing the harder teams. Last year we had to play the hardest team. So, I feel like it’s good for us because we’re already expecting it.” TSU Student Dominique Flournoy said.

“The atmosphere inside is definitely super high. Everybody is super in the game.”TSU student Aria Johnson said as she cheered on the Tigers.

It wasn't the outcome everyone was hoping for, putting an end to the Tigers' season but, they made history with their first tournament win ever on Wednesday and we have a feeling it won't be their last.

Go tigers!