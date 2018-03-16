White House rumors have national security advisor and other heads on the chopping block, while Stormy’s stock rises

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The rumor mill has been churning overtime at the White House this week with rumblings of the demise of several high-profile figures in the Trump Administration.

Multiple reports claim National Security Advisor, H.R. McMaster is about to walk the plank to make way for President Trump's new pick former U.S. Ambassador John Bolton, but the White House has tried to squash those whisperings.

"The President and General McMaster are continuing to work together," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted.

Still, other heads said to be on the chopping block include WH Chief of Staff John Kelly and even possibly Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Another popular candidate for firing is Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin to be replaced by none other than former Texas Governor Rick Perry.

Still, Perry has insisted publicly he likes his job at Department of Energy just fine. Even though it's a department he had vowed to end in his unsuccessful run for president back in 2012.

All these purported changes come on the heels of the president firing his top diplomat Secretary of State Rex Tillerson "basically" via Twitter on Tuesday.

So, when will the next ax come down?

That's anyone's guess.

"The President wants to make sure that he has the right people, in the right places, for the right time," Sanders suggested.

Meanwhile, porn star Stormy Daniels is getting some reinforcements in her fight against Trump.

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is encouraging donors to contribute to Stormy's legal fund on her Crowdjustice page.

Kimmel says giving to Stormy's fund is "an act of patriotism."

Daniels is reportedly suing Trump and his attorney to be freed from a non-disclosure agreement over an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

So far, Daniels has amassed a lot of dollar bills-- over $156,000!

That's more than the so-called 'hush money' payment of $130,000 she received from Trump's longtime attorney, Michael Cohen

But the president has denied any affair with Daniels and you better believe it's gonna take a lot more than a couple hundred thousand bucks to beat a billionaire!