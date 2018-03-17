× Two firefighters injured battling 3-alarm fire at recycling plant in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A recycling plant caught on fire in northwest Harris County Saturday morning, according to the Northwest Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire fighters were dispatched to a recycling facility near Cordoba Drive and Highway 249 in response to a 3-alarm fire around 3 a.m.

According to fire investigators, a 20-foot trash pile caught on fire inside the recycling facility. Several fire departments assisted by supplying more water to battle the fire. Two firefighters were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Harris County Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.