Houston Public Library host first ever Project Prom Drive

HOUSTON --- Prom is just around the corner and we all know it's the biggest event for any high school student, but not every student is able to pay for a glamorous prom night. Houston Public Library is playing fairy godmother and hosting their first ever project prom drive.

The drive helps teens find gorgeous dresses for the ladies and a fancy tux for the guys, so they can attend prom in style. “The point is to make prom a little more less stressful, more enjoyable and memorable,” said Ruby Robinson from the Houston Public Library. “I think it's actually pretty neat to be able to help the ones that are struggling for families that can't provide this to be able to get this without struggling,” added volunteer Jeanette Cortez.

The best part is all dresses and tuxes are free. “Everyone should have the chance to go to prom and feel their best look their best and just hang out with their friends it's a night to remember,” said Robinson.

Project prom has already received one hundred dresses from volunteers, employees and even bridal shops, and guys can sign up to receive a free tux through career gear. Prom will definitely be a night to remember for these students and once again the city of Houston has come together to make it happen. “I really think it’s important after Hurricane Harvey, and everything that our city has experienced to continue to support and continue to give… let's go to prom,” said Jamay Fishback, of Career Gear.