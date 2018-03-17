× HPD: Dog, owner involved in 2-vehicle crash in downtown Houston; other driver flees

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating the cause of a two-vehicle accident in Downtown Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 2:20 a.m. in the Montrose area near Allen Parkway.

Upon arrival, HPD and HFD learned a white Chevy Tahoe flipped from the main lanes to the Allen Pkwy exit.

Fire fighters used the Jaws of Life to rescue the driver of the Tahoe and transported him to the hospital, where he is expected to survive. A dog was also inside the Tahoe during the accident, but had no reported injuries.

The driver of a gray Mazda 3 fled the scene after the crash, police said.