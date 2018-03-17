× HPD investigates rollover accident in NW Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a rollover car accident in northwest Houston Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Little York Road and North Freeway.

According to police, a pickup truck slammed into the side of a white SUV, causing the SUV to roll over onto its side.

Police say the driver of the SUV was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extracted by HFD before being transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital, police said.

HPD is investigating which driver ran the red light and if alcohol was a factor in this accident.