HPD: Man arrested after leading police on chase in patrol unit in NW Houston

HOUSTON — A man stole a police car and led officers on a chase in northwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. near a residence in the 7900 block of Ritz Street.

The suspect, Marvin Jones, 34, is facing four felony charges: evading arrest in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (stealing the vehicle), criminal mischief & felon in possession of a weapon. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 17, 2018

Marvin Jones, 34, stole a patrol unit while officers responded to a home burglary, leading police on a chase for about 40 minutes. Officers threw spike strips down to stop the suspect, but he proceeded to drive on the patrol unit’s rims.

According to police, the car caught on fire and stopped near the intersection of Liberty Road and Wayside Drive. Officers along with the K9 unit took Jones into custody.

Jones now faces evading arrest in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and felon in possession of a weapon charges, police said.