× HPD: Man found dead in grassy area in NW Houston

HOUSTON — A man was found dead in a grassy area in northwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police received a call from a concerned citizen around 9 p.m. in reference to a dead man being found near Patterson Road and North Eldridge Parkway.

Upon arrival, police found shell casings and tire tracks in the area. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

If anyone has information, contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713 308-3600 and Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.