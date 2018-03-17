× HPD: Possible intoxicated driver slams into heavy duty tow truck in SW Houston

HOUSTON — An alleged drunk driver crashed into a heavy duty tow truck in southwest Houston Friday night.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cook Road and Sandstone Street.

According to police, a Heavy Duty Wrecker transported a broke down HFD Fire Truck back to the fire station. As the Wrecker backed the fire truck into the fire station, a tan-colored Suzuki Sidekick slammed into the side of the Wrecker.

There were no reported injuries, police said. HPD will further test the driver of the Suzuki for a possible DWI.