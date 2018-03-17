× Humble home goes up in smoke while owner is on vacation, fire officials say

HUMBLE, Texas — A homeowner will be in for a shock after returning from Spring Break vacation. A two-story home caught on fire near Kingwood Saturday morning, according to the Kingwood Fire Department.

Fire fighters responded to a home fire around 4 a.m. near Pine Cone Drive.

According to fire officials, the back of the home and the roof are severely damaged.

There were no reported injuries since fire officials say the homeowner was out of town for Spring Break.