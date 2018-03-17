× Michael Flynn endorses California congressional candidate

(CNN) — Michael Flynn is back on the campaign trail — this time for a California congressional candidate.

At an event on Friday, Flynn endorsed Omar Navarro for Congress.

An event page for Navarro announced that Flynn would be at Friday’s event for the Republican candidate, who is looking to unseat Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.

ABC News first reported that Navarro had said Flynn was going to endorse him.

“He’s endorsing me,” Navarro said, according to ABC News.

Michael Flynn Jr., Flynn’s son, tweeted about the endorsement Friday evening.

“GENERAL FLYNN ENDORSES REPUBLICAN OMAR NAVARRO!!” he tweeted.

The Navarro campaign did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Flynn has largely remained out of the spotlight following his brief time as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, when he was forced to resign over questions surrounding phone calls with the former Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn served as a key campaign surrogate and adviser during Trump’s presidential campaign before being tapped as Trump’s point person for national security in the White House.

According to Navarro’s campaign website, the candidate has endorsements from other notable members of Trump’s orbit, including Roger Stone and former Maricopa County, Arizona, Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

In December 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations he’d had with Kislyak and CNN reported he was cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election. Mueller is investigating any potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The campaign event in La Quinta, California, on Friday evening is hosted by the East Valley Republican Women group, according to its webpage.