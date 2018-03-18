HPD: No suspects in southwest Houston shooting death; determining charges for north Houston death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston police say a woman found her boyfriend shot in the head when she arrived home early Sunday morning. According to officials, he was sent to the hospital where he later died.

It all happened at the Reserve at Creekbend Apartments near South Gessner and Creekbend Drive in southwest Houston.

Investigators say they have a few leads, but not much else to go on.

Sgt. Ana Hernandez with HPD Homicide says, "We are following those leads right now to see of we can figure out what happened, there is no one in custody and no known suspects at this time."

Police are asking if you have any info on this deadly shooting to call the HPD Homicide Division or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Then, officers were called out to a homicide on John Alber Road near the Hardy Toll Road in North Houston.

Cops say it initially started as a fight between two guys at a metal scrap yard warehouse.

Josh Horn, an officer with HPD Homicide, says, "(A) male came to the location made threats previously at the location of the shooter. He ended up coming to the location, fired some rounds at our shooter. The shooter was somehow able to tussle the gun away from him and fired at him."

Investigators say that guy was sent to the hospital where he later died. Police are still investigating the incident to determine what charges if any will be filed.