Tour de Houston has Houstonians pedaling for a good cause

HOUSTON - Houstonians put their pedals to the medal early Sunday burning some rubber through the city for the 13th Annual Tour de Houston

"Thirteen years ago myself, Rodney Ellis, and then Mayor Bill White came up with the idea and we thought this would be a good way to promote health wellness and fitness and also a way to get people to travel through some of Houston's historic and upcoming neighborhoods."

Thousands of riders turned out to participate in a 60-mile, 40-mile, or a 20-mile ride, all to benefit the "Re-plant Houston" program.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says, "It`s what we do in the city of Houston. It`s a family event we`re raising money for the parks. We`re trying to put trees back the reforestation program. Apache has been our sponsor now for seven consecutive years. They planted about 400,000 trees in the city of Houston, 4 million across the country so we do what we do to support our community. If it means riding the bikes that`s what we do."

Mayor Turner didn't shy away from taking part and sharing his route plan.

"My plan is to go 60. I will do my best to stay at 40, but hell if my legs don`t keep up, I will do 20.

Well we hate to call him out as it appears the mayor's legs didn't hold up, but other riders are prepared to go the distance for the the tour.

"I`m Anita and this is Gloria. She`s fourteen years old and we`ve been riding together since she was ten months old."

Another rider says, "I`ve done this a number of times. It`s a great ride, great for the city of Houston and surrounding areas."

A morning bike ride for a good cause... way to go H-Town!