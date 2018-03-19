× Coca-Cola® releases commemorative Astros championship 8-ounce bottle

HOUSTON – In celebration of the Houston Astros’ triumphant 2017 championship season, Coca-Cola® is giving Astros fans a refreshing way to savor the sweet taste of a World Series Championship and hit a home run at season opener parties.

On Monday, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages released a special commemorative 8-ounce Coca-Cola bottle to honor the Astros’ accomplishment and celebrate with their fans. The iconic Coca-Cola bottles feature the official World Series Champions mark, the Astros logo, and are boxed in an official commemorative six-pack carrier, saluting the team for its remarkable 2017 World Series Championship.

“We are very proud to offer this commemorative bottle in celebration of the Astros’ first World Series Championship,” said Rick Kehr, Vice President, General Manager, Southeast Texas Market Unit, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. “Coca-Cola and the Astros have been partners since the team was founded in 1962. Our commitment to this team and its fans has been visible during every season the team has played. We are thrilled to be partners with Major League Baseball and Minute Maid Park and to continue to celebrate the World Series Champion Houston Astros.”

The commemorative Coca-Cola bottles will be available exclusively at participating Kroger retailers throughout the greater Houston area for two weeks. After that, the commemorative bottles will be available at other local grocery stores including Fiesta.

In April 2017, Coca-Cola proudly became MLB’s official soft drink partner. Through the multi-year agreement, the Coca-Cola Company and its soft drink brands are engaging baseball fans through MLB Advanced Media (MLBAM)’s digital platforms including MLB.com, web sites, MLB.com At Bat and Ballpark mobile apps, official MLB social media accounts and advertising on MLB Network and MLB.tv, in addition to serving Coca-Cola products at the 18 stadiums where Coca-Cola has pouring rights.