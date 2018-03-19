DPS: ‘Surenos Trece’ gang member from Corpus Christi added to Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has added an alleged Surenos Trece gang member to its list of Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders.

Eric Rene Ruiz, 28, is accused of failing to register as a sex offender.

In 2007, Ruiz was convicted of attempt to commit aggravated sexual assault after an incident in Nueces County involving a 44-year-old woman. Ruiz subsequently received a five-year prison sentence. He also has a history of violating his sex offender registration requirements.

Ruiz has ties to Corpus Christi and has been wanted since October 2017.

The suspect is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, officials said. He also has tattoos on his abdomen, back, chest, left hand, left thigh, right leg, and “Alameda” on his right forearm. He may wear glasses. Ruiz has used the alias name of “Mario Davila” in the past.

A cash reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website. Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

