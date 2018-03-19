“Honey Badger” Tyrann Mathieu lands with the Texans, wanting to proving he’s one of the NFL’s best

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - New Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu is fired up to join the Houston Texans defense.

"I'm very hungry at this point in my career," Mathieu said at an introductory press conference. "I wanted to come to a team that had great potential, a team that was dominant on defense, and I think I made the right choice. Obviously, I look at the quarterback position. I look at the talent those guys have on offense. And then I look at the defense. I don't think I've ever played with a defensive line quite like the guys that they have here with (Whitney) Mercilus and (J.J.) Watt and (Jadeveon) Clowney. So, I'm going to have a lot of fun playing behind those guys and I think that played a part in me coming here as well."

New @HoustonTexans S Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) will wear jersey number 32 pic.twitter.com/IP8Iv2xRlZ — Texans PR (@TexansPR) March 19, 2018

Nicknamed the "Honey Badger," Mathieu comes to Houston on a one-year contract after playing the last five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. In his time with Arizona, he recorded 303 total tackles, 11 interceptions, 15 quarterback hits, four sacks and four forced fumbles. In 2015, he was selected to his first Pro Bowl. Now, Mathieu wants to show he's still a dominant force.

"I just want to prove my point that I'm one of the best safeties in this league. Obviously I had some setbacks, I had some challenges, and I try to take those challenges head on. I'm really trying to just come here with a clean slate. It's a fresh start for me and (I'm) just trying to prove my point again."

In his introductory @HoustonTexans presser @Mathieu_Era says he’s out to prove he’s one of the best safeties in the NFL @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/WczONGtPz1 — Mike Rosenhouse (@mikerosenhouse) March 19, 2018

A New Orleans native, Mathieu spent some time in high school living in Humble due to Hurricane Katrina.