HPD: Confrontation at scrap metal yard in Northline turns fatal; no charges filed

HOUSTON — Local police are investigating a fatal shooting at a scrap metal yard in the Northline area over the weekend, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting in progress around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of John Alber Road. Investigators said a fight broke out earlier between a 27-year-old man and a 40-year-old man. The younger m

When police arrived, the older man was giving aid to the victim. The younger man was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

The older man was detained for questioning and then later released, officers said.

"A male came to the location made threats previously at the location of the shooter. He ended up coming to the location, fired some rounds at our shooter. The shooter was somehow able to tussle the gun away from him and fired at him," HPD Sgt. John Horn said.

Police are still investigating the incident to determine what charges if any will be filed.

