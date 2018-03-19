Humble man allegedly shoots teen in the leg as pay back, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office has arrested a suspect accused of shooting a teen in the leg Sunday in the Humble area.

Charles Barconey, 22, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old male.

Officers were dispatched to the 21000 block of Emery Mills Lane after reports of multiple gunshots being heard in the area. Investigators said witnesses provided a description of the alleged shooter’s vehicle, which constables were quickly able to locate.

Barconey admitted to deputies he shot the victim in retaliation for an earlier incident, constable deputies said.

The suspect was booked into the Harris County Jail. His request for bond was reject, according to the constable’s office.

