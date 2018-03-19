Man arrested for assaulting officer before a high speed chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEORGIA— A man is facing charges after he got into a scuffle with a Georgia Deputy.

A new video shows a Walton county sheriff's deputy trying to arrest a man during a traffic stop.

The man can be seen on video pushing the deputy down and jumping into in his car and driving away as the deputy hangs on to the vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, after the suspect drove away a passerby followed him until the deputy caught up.

After a high-speed chase that left several law enforcement cars damaged in the process, deputies were able to force the suspect off the road and arrest him.

The sheriff's office says a large number of Zanax pills were found in the man's possession.

The suspect faces assault and drug charges