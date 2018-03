Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— It's time for your Monday motivation fitness tip of the week with Jennifer Winters.

This week we revisit some of your favorite workouts from this Winter.

Do the following circuit routine to build muscle and increase cardio.

Climbers 30 second Plank With Leg Extension 3 sets of 20 Ball Exchange 3 sets of 20

