More than 100 people arrested in cockfighting ring investigation

ARKANSAS— A cockfighting ring bust in Sevier County, Arkansas sent more than 100 people to jail.

The cry of roosters could be heard on whistle stop road in Sevier county Arkansas Saturday after law enforcement agents raided what they call a cock fighting ring.

Sevier county sheriff Robert gentry said the raid culminated an 18-month investigation.

"When we developed information there was a fight at this particular property every four weeks there was fight somewhere every week end but it only came here every four weeks,” said Sheriff Robert gentry with the Sevier county sheriff's office.

More than 100 people were arrested and taken to the county jail.

"We was able to capture most. We had a few that got away," said Gentry.

Now investigators are trying to determine whether to charge those arrested with contributing with cock fighting or being a spectator.

Investigators told KSLA nearly 200 live birds were found on the property some with visible injuries reportedly from fighting.

There were also a number of dead birds lying in a pit.

One would-be spectator was greeted by law enforcement as he arrived to view fighting. There were 56 city, county, state, and federal officers who participated in the operation.

Officials say this raid could lead to other arrests in the future.

"I expect we will continue to investigate it through the interviews we are going to do there is a possibility we may visit some more properties," said Gentry.