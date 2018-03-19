No leads after man found brutally murdered in Spring Branch home, police say 

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for new leads after a man was fond brutally murdered inside his home in the Spring Branch area, according to the department.

Donald Judd, 56, was found March 15 at a residence in the 9000 block of Rockhurst Drive. Investigators said the victim died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Family members last heard from Mr. Judd on Thursday, March 8.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

