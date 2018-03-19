Surveillance video captures moment police bust Costco thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE— Cameras and cops captured a group of Costco crooks making their getaway Wednesday.

Seattle cops were tipped off about a robbery in progress and surveillance video captured the thieves bust out of a back door and into the grasp of awaiting officers.

Cops caught the thieves with an armful of loot including computers and vacuums. One cop even greets the bandits with a "hey buddy!"

Minutes before, they confronted and arrested the 18-year-old female getaway driver.

All three were booked on robbery and theft charges, and cops say one of the suspects was armed with a 7-inch blade.

Thanks to these quick-acting cops, their crime was cut short.