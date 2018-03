HOUSTON — Houston Police Department homicide investigators will be joined by family members of a man fatally shot five years to the day to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the alleged killer. Watch the livestream now on CW39.com

The focus of the news briefing will be the death of Dameon Johnson, 36, found in his vehicle in the 8200 block of Peachtree about 7 a.m. on March 19, 2013.

Johnson was on his way to work when the shooting occurred.