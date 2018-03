Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- You know what time it is, time for the Week in Music with Scott Sparks! This week, there will be plenty of great acts to keep H-Town bumping!

March 19

Lorde at Toyota Center

March 20

Dashboard Confessional at House of Blues

March 21

Pat Benatar at Smart Financial Centre

The Weeks at White Oak Music Hall

March 22

Big Bad VooDoo Daddy at Dosey Doe

March 23

Will Downing at Arena Theatre

Bon Jovi at Toyota Center

Monte Montgomery at Dosey Doe

Sounds of Scotland at Smart Financial Centre