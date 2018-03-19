What’s next for Clearspring school board after 5 buses catch fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coldspring -Oakhurst School District is trying to figure out what's next after a fleet of school buses were destroyed during spring break.

Around 10 p.m. on March 14 the Coldspring Fire Department started to receive calls about a fire with explosions at the bus barn. Five buses were involved in the raging fire. Investigators did rule the incident as an electrical fire and no foul play was involved.

School is now back in full swing and the district is left with accommodating students with a handful less of buses, at this point it’s all about surviving until summer.

“We lost 5 buses, but if we can buy these three we think we can make it to the end of school sometime this summer we will have to consider buying another bus out of next year’s budget or maybe two, but we are just trying to make it to the end of school,” said a district official.

The district is, also, experimenting with different ways to store the buses to avoid situations like this in the future.

“We are going to look at trying to space the buses out so if this ever happens again one won't catch up off the other,” said the district offical.