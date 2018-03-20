× Airline denies flight attendant orgy caught on camera

SHANGHAI, CHINA(KDAF) — Want a side of scandal with your airline pretzels?

Get this, a Chinese airline is trying to fight rumors that some of their flight attendants were…partaking in a hotel room orgy.

Apparently, several X-rated videos came out of six men and women dancing, laughing, and getting frisky!

After the videos went viral on Chinese social media site, Weibo, alleged rumors claim the people in the video are flight attendants for either China Eastern Airlines, or its subsidiary, Shanghai Airlines.

But, the airline is not having it with that freaky flack and are accusing the gossipers of trying to hurt their reputation on purpose!

Hey, we’re not here to judge, but no matter what you’re into, maybe don’t record it!