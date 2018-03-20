Astrodome to host giant ‘Domecoming’ celebration in April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston, get ready for one big 'Domecoming!' The 'Eighth Wonder of the World,' the Astrodome is opening its doors one last time before getting a massive face lift this fall.

On April 9, Houstonians can pay their respects and view the Dome in all its glory all for free, but you have to register for the limited number of tickets available.

Special guests will be there, and Astrodome keepsakes will also be offered.

Ticket registration starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Through a partnership with Harris County, the non-profit Astrodome Conservancy is spearheading the project.

"It's a celebration of the history of the Astrodome and a look into the future of what the building will hold for the citizens of Houston and Harris County," Astrodome Conservancy Executive Director Beth Wiedower Jackson said.

Since the Dome dodged the demolition ball, Harris County Commissioners approved a $105 million Dome makeover to transform it into a multi-purpose events facility.

"It's an opportunity to see the building as it was constructed, as it was used for almost 40 years," Wiedower Jackson suggested.

Dome-goers are encouraged to wear Astros and Oilers gear from the Dome's glory days.

For one last time, we can all come home to our Dome, Sweet Dome!