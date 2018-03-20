Austin police investigating suspicious package at local FedEx facility, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a hazmat situation early Tuesday after a suspicious package was left at a FedEx facility in the local area, officials confirmed.

A hazardous materials team was sent to the facility on McKinney Falls Road on the city’s southeast side, according to a department tweet.

APD PIO is en route to this call (incident number: 180790317). https://t.co/oOEtoELuSg — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 20, 2018

Meanwhile, FBI investigators are trying to determine whether an explosion earlier in the morning at FedEx facility outside San Antonio is connected to four recent explosions that have rattled the Austin area.

The four Austin bombings

Many minority residents in Austin have been on edge since the bombings started, as the first three explosions — one on March 2, and two more on March 12 — killed or wounded minorities who received packages at their doors. Police have not uncovered a motive and have not ruled out the possibility those bombings could be hate crimes.

The fourth explosion injured two white males, who were injured by a device left on the side of a road.

“The use of a tripwire is far less discriminating than leaving parcel bombs at residences and suggests that the latest victims were not specifically targeted,” the global think tank Stratfor Threat Lens said.

The use of a tripwire suggests that the bomb maker, if he or she made all four Austin devices, is perhaps more sophisticated and capable of making a more complex bomb, law enforcement and analysts have said.

CNN contributed to this report.

