Beyoncé and Jay Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, bids $19,000 at charity auction

Beyoncé and Jay Z's daughter, Blue Ivy, is only 6, but she's already a big spender.

On Saturday, the Carter family stepped out for the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles where Queen Bey was awarded a Humanitarian Award, but who knew Blue would steal the show?

During an art fundraiser auction at the gala Blue proved that she has a taste for the finder things in life, as she bid on a painting of Sidney Poitier. She started off like a pro with a lower bid at $17,000, but Blue had her eyes on the prize when she bid again at $19,000. That's when her dad slowly put her hand back down. The 6-year-old was all in, as she playfully wrestled with her dad for the bidding paddle, and she got some bidding advice from Star Jones, “Baby don't bid again...you don't bid against yourself.”

Lool... Blue Ivy is about to buy all the Artworks at the auction. She must have been listening to JayZ's tracks about Basquiat and investing in Art. pic.twitter.com/Nd0pFrA16z — R. (@alrhemist) March 18, 2018

Unfortunately, Blue lost that bidding war to Tyler Perry, but she didn't go home empty-handed. She won another piece of art made of deconstructed medical books for $10,000.