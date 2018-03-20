Bomb hoax in Harris County has everyone on edge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— A bomb scare in northwest Harris County has everyone looking over their shoulder.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said someone taped an old electronic device to an LED light and put the device into a trash can at a neighborhood park in the Mount Royal Village subdivision.

The blinking light scared the “Bejeezus” out of someone, and the bomb squad was called in to check it out.

Some even had to leave their homes.

The good news is that the suspicious package was nothing more than a hoax. Yet, with everything going on in and around the Austin area, what if the next one isn't?

Or could there be a copycat among us?

Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city is doing its part to keep us safe and encourages everyone to keep their eyes peeled.

Listen to your gut!

If something seems suspicious our out of place, don't touch it! Pick up the phone and call the police.

Whatever it is, it's not worth losing your life over.