Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Through the prism of life in 2018, I believe that a new order of Girl Scout cookie sales is needed.

Don’t ya think children in public with boxes of money are sitting ducks being placed in harms way? Instead, why not sell girl scout cookies on-line or through an app where one could designate a donation to a troop of their choice?

What do you think the correct solution is?

Or none at all?