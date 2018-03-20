× HCSO: Suspicious package reported outside Thompson Elementary, lockdown lifted

HARRIS COUNTY: A lock down has been lifted after The Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced that there was no threat to students at Thompson Elementary.

Reports of a suspicious package outside of the school came in around 2:30 p.m.

Deputies later confirmed that the package was cleared and the lockdown was lifted.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday via Twitter they are continuing to investigate and have notified parents