HPD: 3 teens arrested, 4th suspect wanted after shots fired at officers during stolen car chase in South Side

HOUSTON — Houston police have charged three teen suspects accused of firing shots at officers during a chase in the South Side area over the weekend, according to the department. Investigators are still searching for a fourth person allegedly involved after the teens tired to escape police on foot, officials said.

The chase started around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 71000 block of Scott Street where police attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Investigators said the four suspects were riding in a stolen dark blue Acura TL. The suspects refused to stop and officers initiated a vehicle pursuit.

During the pursuit, one of the suspects fired several shots at officers but did not strike them. The Acura crashed and all four suspects ran away, police said.

Three of the teens were captured after a short foot pursuit, according to officers.

Brent Williams, 17, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bernard Robinson, 17, and Leonard Murphy, 18, are charged with evading on foot.

No HPD officers discharged their weapons in the incident, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the case or the identity of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

