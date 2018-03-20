HPD: Son beats father to death with baseball bat in SW Houston; suspect still at large

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of beating his father to death with a baseball bat outside a home early Tuesday, according to investigators.

Kristian Pedroza, 29, is wanted for questioning after the death of Bulmaro Hernandez Pedroza, 64.

Police responded to the 6700 block of Sylmar Street near McAvoy Drive around 12:30 a.m. Investigators said the suspect and his father got into an argument that quickly turned violent. The altercation started inside the home and then moved out onto the street, Lt. Larry Crowson said.

The father was pronounced dead when officers arrived. Police said he died from blunt force trauma.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to the police department.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kristian Pedroza, or on this case, is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

A male was beaten to death with a baseball bat by his adult son at 6700 Sylmar Rd. Officers searching for suspect. Avoid area. #HouNews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 20, 2018

Read more local stories

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.