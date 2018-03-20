× Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash on North Freeway, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist Monday night in north Houston.

The victim was riding a gold Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on the North Freeway and weaving in and out of traffic, investigators said.

The victim was identified as a 39-year-old man.

The motorcycle then reportedly struck a gray Nissan Frontier pickup truck and a tractor-trailer truck.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.