× Pct 4: Deputy responding to disturbance call bitten by suspect trying to swallow crack cocaine

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Precinct 4 deputy constable was allegedly bitten by a man who was trying to swallow crack cocaine, authorities said.

On Monday, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 23800 block of Aldine Westfield Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies identified Jeremy Gray, 31, and Diana Levi, 53, as being involved in the call.

Levi attempted to walk off, but was quickly detained. She then provided a false name to the deputies in an attempt to avoid going to jail for an open warrant she had out for her arrest. Additionally, deputies discovered Levi was in possession of an illegal controlled substance.

While approaching suspect Jeremy Gray deputies noticed he began chewing and attempting to swallow a plastic bag of an unknown substance. As deputies attempted to remove the plastic bag from his mouth, Gray purposefully bit one of the deputies, drawing blood and causing her pain.

Deputies were able to remove the plastic bag, but Gray had swallowed the majority of its contents. After learning that Gray had swallowed crack cocaine, he was transported to the hospital for emergency treatment.

After being released, he was taken into custody and arrested.

Gray was charged with assault of a peace officer and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $20,000.

Levi was charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Harris County Jail.