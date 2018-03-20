Police: Driver killed, 2 passengers injured after crash in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — A driver was killed early Tuesday after losing control of her vehicle and crashing on TC Jester Boulevard in the Oak Forest area, the Houston Police Department confirmed. The victim was riding a blue Volkswagen Beetle going southbound around 2:20 when the incident happened.

Investigators said the driver lost control of her speed and hit a curb. The vehicle went airborne and hit a tree.

Police said there were two passengers in the car. They were taken to Ben Taub General Hospital in unknown condition.

The driver has been identified as a 46-year-old woman. Her full identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, police said.

