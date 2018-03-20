× Stormy Daniels’ polygraph confirms she had sex with Trump

(CNN) — Stormy Daniels was “truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006,” according to a polygraph test report sent to CNN by Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti.

The report, which was compiled by a Las Vegas polygraph examiner, also concluded that Trump offered Daniels a spot on “The Apprentice.” The report also states that the “probability of deception was measured to be less than 1%.”

On Tuesday, Avenatti tweeted out a picture of Daniels taking the polygraph test in May 2011, at the request of InTouch Magazine, after the porn actress gave them an interview about her alleged affair with Trump.

Details of the polygraph had previously been confirmed to CNN by Jordi Lippe-McGraw, a former writer at Life & Style magazine who interviewed Daniels in 2011. Lippe-McGraw told CNN that Daniels passed the test in a broader sense.

“Based off of the interview, we had her take the polygraph test to confirm the details of what she was telling us. There wasn’t much in the way of physical evidence, per se,” Lippe-McGraw said.

While Lippe-McGraw isn’t sure of the exact questions the polygrapher asked Daniels at the time, she said the big picture question they wanted to confirm was that the affair happened, and that Daniels passed. Lippe-McGraw reminded CNN that Daniels told her she had unprotected sex with Trump, because Daniels is allergic to latex and didn’t have condoms at the time.

Now a full-time freelance travel writer, Lippe-McGraw also tells CNN that she has not been contacted by Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, or any lawyers associated with Cohen or Trump.