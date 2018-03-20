Texas remains on high alert after 5th package bomb explodes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHERTZ, Texas - Terror in Texas continues after another package explodes. If you're keeping track, we are now up to five bombs in four weeks, two deaths and several injuries. The latest blew up inside a FedEx facility overnight in Schertz. That's near San Antonio and about 65 miles southwest of Austin.

According to Schertz Police Chief Michael Hansen, "A package had been traveling along the automated conveyor when it had exploded."

It was a medium-sized box containing metal shrapnel and nails. Once again, several departments were on-scene immediately including local police, San Antonio PD, bomb squads, ATF, FBI and EMS.

"A female worker was knocked off her feet, suffered a concussion," according to San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus. "There was one other package that we believe was also loaded with an explosive device."

The second explosive device was secured before detonating. A FedEx statement confirms both were shipped by the same person. The packages originated in Austin and were heading to another Austin location. These are the first to involve a delivery service.

"This is obviously a very, very sick individual or maybe individuals," said President Donald Trump this morning. "Local, state, and federal are working hand-in-hand to get to the bottom of it."

Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Austin police got wind of a suspicious package at an Austin FedEx facility.

According to Officer Destiny Winston, "Any type of package or suspicious package call that we get right now to the department, due to past events, we are taking very seriously. So, we are going to investigate to our full ability."

Austin PD has responded to more than 1,200 suspicious package calls since March 12. The Whole Foods in southwest Austin was evacuated after someone told police a suspicious package was dropped off there.

According to ATF special agent Frank Ortega, "The public safety is our number one priority and we're following all leads that we receive."

As investigators work to find out who is terrorizing the Lone Star State, everyone is on high alert. According to every agency involved, we should be!

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.