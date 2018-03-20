The ‘O Project’ shines light on families living with Aids and HIV in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - Can we talk real for a second? Are you or someone you know living with being HIV positive? Are you scared, sad, angry and trying to cope?

Breakthroughs in modern medicine has lead to new ways to live with the virus.

NewsFix has how you can find out about the new drug in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

Tori Williams is a woman on a mission to document the stories of those locally living with the virus. She hopes to help educate others and urges everyone to be tested.

Williams and 12 others started the Oral History Project with stories from survivors like Houstonian Steven Vargas.

Vargas is one of many contributing to Williams project by discussing how him and members of his family contracted HIV. Vargas said his Step Father lost his battle with the virus first, then his Mom.

Vargas is recipient of the new medication which came out mere months after his mother died and has been able to live a long and healthy life.

To read more about the oH Project and the stories of other amazing Houstonians pick up this month’s issue of Houstonia.