United suspends pet cargo flights after negative incidents regarding animals aboard planes

(CNN Money) — United Airlines said it’s suspending a program for transporting pets in cargo holds.

The airline said it will stop accepting new reservations for its PetSafe program, though it will honor any reservations made through March 20, the airline said.

Passengers can still carry small pets with them in carry-on luggage, the airline said.

The suspension comes as United reviews its pet transport policies, a process that should be completed by May 1, according to the airline.

This follows some recent incidents in which the airlines’ handling of animals has been called into question, including a small dog that died on a United flight.