Attorney Rusty Hardin files motion to dismiss Brazilian kidnapping case; filing claims Houston dad is unstable ‘sex-addict’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Another Brazilian bombshell in an alleged Houston kidnapping case!

Power-broker attorney Rusty Hardin has filed a motion to have the case thrown out against his clients, the Brazilian grandparents accused of conspiring to let their grandson be kidnapped in Brazil.

"All these grandparents and parents have done is follow the law," Hardin told NewsFix.

Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes were first detained in Miami in February, then extradited to Houston as part of an alleged international kidnapping case brought against them and their daughter by a Houston father, Christopher Brann.

Brann claims his ex-wife, Marcelle Guimaraes, kidnapped their son, Nico, and took him to Brazil. Brann has had no contact with the boy since 2013.

According to court documents, Hardin claims this case should be dismissed for a laundry list of reasons— but primarily because he claims his clients have nothing to do with Nico being in Brazil and because of some bombshell allegations against Brann from a Brazilian court.

"And the Brazilian courts have ruled in the mother's favor," Hardin explained.

Hardin says Brann lost custody of Nico from a Brazilian state court in 2013, which claimed jurisdiction in the case.

Hardin's motion claims a Brazilian court found Brann has reacted "explosively" in front of the child allegedly breaking furniture and destroying walls.

Brann was deemed psychologically unstable and a self-confessed sex-addict with violent mood swings, according to Hardin's court filing.

Hardin is known for repping high-profile clients from the Bayou City like ex-Oiler QB Warren Moon and ex-Astro Roger Clemens.

And who could forget his powerful exchange with Reality TV star Anna Nicole Smith?

"Screw you, Rusty!" Anna quipped at the high-powered attorney for deceased husband's estate.

Now everyone waits to see if another iconic trial will happen for Hardin, or if his wish will be granted with a "case dismissed."