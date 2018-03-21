Caught on camera: pregnant woman chasing after a couple of purse snatchers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI — You've heard this before: always lock your car doors and never leave valuables on the car seat. Here's another tip, if you're pregnant, do not try and catch a thief!

If you look closely at surveillance video from a Miami park, you'll notice the woman on the hood of a moving car. She's not alone. She's with child!

"I was on the car. I was like on the car. I was stopping them but they, they were like taking me." Cassandra Better is nearly nine months pregnant. While planning her baby shower with a friend, she saw two men in a white Mercedes acting a little sneaky. So, she kept her eye on `em. That`s when she saw them go into her unlocked car. "I saw him put his hand in and take the black and white purse."

Next thing you know, she's sprinting across the park chasing the purse-snatchers.

When the man behind the wheel accelerates, Cassandra ends up becoming a hood ornament. "They had their windows down and I was screaming 'like I'm pregnant!'"

Perhaps being super pregnant makes her feel like a super hero. "I know a lot of people are like, why would you do that? But, like in a moment like that, you're not just gonna sit there like, oh, you`re stealing from me."

Turns out, the pseudo-stunt woman is human after all and was in a lot of pain after the guys got away. Paramedics were called to check her out and calm her down. "I was like, look, I`m, fine. I just want to find them. I was worried about finding them."

They made off with a diamond ring and about $3,000. She was saving the cash to buy a house.

Miami police say, "This is an unfortunate situation ,but she's able to walk away. She is pregnant."

Cassandra says, "That`s the only reason I moved. If not, I would have held on like, James Bond for real."

Cassandra is still expecting to get her things back. But despite laboring over the surveillance video, police have not yet delivered.

