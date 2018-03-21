× Channelview man convicted of multiple charges after caught with thousands of child pornographic images

HOUSTON – A 28-year-old man from Channelview will soon learn his fate and entering a guilty plea to the receipt and possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

According to the U. S. Attorney’s Office, Lucio Banda first came to the attention of law enforcement after they found multiple images of child pornography associated with his online account.

Authorities conducted a search at his home, at which time they seized a Samsung Galaxy Note 3 cellular phone and a SanDisk Micro SD Ultra flash drive and a SanDisk Ultra Plush flash memory card. Forensic analysis ultimately uncovered 2,191 images and 251 videos containing child pornography, which included a substantial number of files with minor females under the age of five. Some of the images are known victims identified through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

At the time of the search, Banda allegedly admitted the child pornography was his, as well as the online account he used to obtain it. Banda acknowledged using peer-to-peer software to search for, download and obtain child pornography. He also admitted to viewing child pornography for at least five years and that he had been doing so for at least two to three years.

A U.S. district judge accepted Banda’s plea and set sentencing for June 11. Banda faces a minimum of five and up to 20 years for the receipt, and a maximum of 10 years for possession of child pornography. Each convicted also carries a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Banda was permitted to remain on bond pending his next hearing.